1953 - 2020

Naomi Ayis née Kambai, born on 5 February 1953, passed away at the age of 67 in the early hours of 23 May 2020. A resident of Kaduna, a major city in northern Nigeria, she succumbed to gastric cancer in the care of her daughter in New York City.



At the time of her retirement in 2018, Mrs. Ayis was head of the department of guidance and counseling at the Federal College of Education (FCE) in Zaria, Nigeria. She also held positions as college counselor and chief lecturer in psychology as well as guidance and counseling at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, and the National Teachers Institute (NTI). She also mentored the young lecturers at FCE Zaria.



In earlier years, she was a teacher at Government Girl's College, Soba, and Barewa College, Zaria, Nigeria, among others. She held several certifications, including a Bachelor's degree in Education (Social Studies) and a Master's degree in Education (Guidance and Counseling) from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria. She published severally including such books as 'Theory and Practice of Guidance and Counselling for Tertiary Institutions' (2015). She has attained numerous accomplishments too many to enumerate.



Mrs. Ayis is survived by her husband, her daughters, her grandchild, her siblings, and several relations, and close friends. She is predeceased by her father, Kambai Bawa; her mother, Hassatu 'Asat' Mana née Yashim; her siblings, Talatu Awan, Samuila Kambai, Musa Kambai, and Peter Kambai; and her sons, Abraham Ayis and Billy Ayis.



Mrs. Ayis was peaceful at the end, holding strongly to her faith. She had served at different times in church as a choir leader, head usher, deacon, and elder, and even up until her last days on earth, she was posting on social media of her faith in Jesus Christ. Her favorite Psalms were Psalm 28 & 91 and her favorite verse was Nehemiah 13:14. On the night before she passed, she partook of communion with her daughter and prayed with a pastor. She was ready to go to be with Jesus, and He welcomed her home.



A funeral service will take place in New York City, on 10 June at 11:00 am (EST), at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Astoria, Queens, and all are invited to watch the live-stream on the Church's YouTube channel here: https://bit.ly/2ZEOkcB. A memorial will also be held in Nigeria on the same day.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store