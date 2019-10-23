BERNSTEIN--Naomi, aka Pud, the apple of her husband Eddie's (the pool boy's) eye, daughter of the late Jenny and Izzy Goldman z'l, died Monday, October 21, 2019. She is survived by her husband Ed Bernstein, her brother Daniel Goldman (Mary), her children Lisa Bernstein and Daniel Bernstein (Laura), grandchildren Aviva Corre, Michael and Eric Bernstein and her niece, Susan Blinken. Much can be said about Naomi, but three things stand out: she was a wonderful mother/ grandmother, she was the love of Eddie's life, and she knew what it meant to be a friend and considered friends family. Naomi will be missed by so many who loved her dearly and by those who cared for her so well. Baruch Dayan Ha Emet. May her memory forever be a blessing. Graveside service at Mount Ararat Cemetery, Lindenhurst, Long Island, Thursday, October 24, at 2pm. Shiva will be observed at the home of Gale Robinson and Marshall Goldberg, 135 Central Park West, apt. 1S after the service from 5-9pm and Friday, October 25 from 12-4pm. Contributions in Naomi's memory may be made to the Democratic candidate of your choice.



