GRAFFMAN--Naomi. June 25, 1928-June 17, 2019. Although she went to the High School of Music and Art as an art student, and was associated with the Art Students League almost all her life, Naomi also studied musical composition with Stefan Wolpe and Wallingford Rieger. An elegant writer, she had several articles published, including in the New York Times. In a moment of exasperation, she once also wrote a letter to the Times calling for New York City to secede from the rest of the United States. Although her husband Gary did dictate his memoir to her years ago, he jokes that she translated it into intelligible English. Naomi played a vital role during Mr. Graffman's 20-year tenure as President and Director of the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, where she was a mentor, muse, and mother to countless students. She is loved, and will be missed.



