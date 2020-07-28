NAOMI KARP

KARP--Naomi J., age 93, passed away on July 24, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. She was predeceased in 2008 by her husband, Martin Karp. Naomi and Martin were the devoted parents of Betsy, Leslie, and Jonathan, the loving grandparents of Joshua, Jennie, Julia, Nathaniel, Jacqueline, Isaac, and Julie, and the delighted greatgrandparents of Amelia, James, Zachary, and Arianna. Naomi was the sister of Ruth Green, and was predeceased by her brother, Alan Kaplan, both of whom were very dear to her. Raised in Queens, New York, and a proud graduate of Queens College, Naomi was a vibrant, funny, and intellectually curious lady. She was an accomplished author of young adult fiction, a newspaper reporter for the Westport News, a book editor at Chatham Press, Membership Director at the Jewish Museum in New York, a passionate volunteer for children's advocacy groups and Jewish organizations, and an enthusiastic participant in the New York City cultural scene. However, her greatest devotion was to her family whom she loved with all her heart. Sadly, because she was isolated due to Covid-19, her family could not be at her side during her final days. A private family service will be held in Norwalk, CT. Memorial donations may be made in Naomi's name to CASA-NYC: info@casa-nyc.org
.