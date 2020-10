Or Copy this URL to Share

Share NAOMI's life story with friends and family

Share NAOMI's life story with friends and family

LEVINSON--Naomi, 93 years old died on October 28, 2020 at The Calvary Hospital in the Bronx, New York. Funeral services will not be held. Cremation and Burial will be at St. Michael Cemetery (TBA). Services are by John Krtil Funeral Home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store