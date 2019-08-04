RUBIN--Naomi Ellen. "Dede", who died peacefully on July 29 at the age of 90, was an admired educator, school psychologist, master bridge player, avid tennis player and golfer, lover of literature, theater, worldwide travel and a member of the Democratic party. Dede is survived by her adoring husband of 65 years, Fred; her cherished children, Pamela, Peter and Tom; their devoted spouses, Jon, Lara and Nina; her beloved grandchildren, Jake, Harry, Nicholas, Sophia, Katharine, Acadia, Robert and Chloe; her revered sister, for whom she was a role model, Barbaralee and her husband, Carl; and many loving cousins. A memorial service will be held in New York City in the Fall. Please consider a donation in Dede's name to the 2020 Democratic candidate of your choice.



