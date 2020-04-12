APPEL--Natalie Ann (nee Marx), died on April 8, 2020. She and her late husband, Lawrence Appel, were married for 55 wonderful years. She was a terrific mother, mother-in-law, aunt, friend, and an extraordinary grandmother. She was tenacious, intelligent, curious, kind, and elegant. Natalie cared deeply for all those in her life. She is survived by her children, Julie, Peter, and Seth Appel, her son-in-law, Mitchell Gordon, and her grandchildren, Josh and Abby Gordon, and Sam Appel. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a charity close to your heart, given the unprecedented need our world faces today.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2020