GARDNER--Natalie Jaglom. Our mother Natalie Jaglom Gardner (Nellie), who preferred not to divulge her age, passed away on Friday, February 22nd. She was born in Romania, immigrated to the United States in 1939 and has lived on Central Park West ever since. She is survived by her sons, Ralph Jr (Deborah), Peter (Victoire), James; grandchildren, Evan (Samantha), Emma (Daniel), Lucy, Nadya, Gracie, Parker; great grandson Winston; and pets Cookie and Skippy Five. Our gratitude to her devoted caregivers and friends Ying Lung Wong and Maria Londono. Nellie was predeceased by her husband, Ralph and son, John. Somewhat eccentric, immensely loving and fluent in seven languages, she was renowned for, among other things, the birthday parties she threw for her Boston Terriers on the terrace of the Hotel Des Bains on the Lido in Venice. Services will be held at 11:30am on Tuesday, February 26th at Frank E. Campbell in New York City.



