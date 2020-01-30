MAST--Natalie Lanton, died January 29, 2020 at age 94. Forever fashionable. Cherished wife of Sidney Handelman, died 1983, and Irving Mast, died 2011. Beloved mother of Arleen Geller (Avrum) and beloved step-mother of Bernice Mast and Sharon Mast. Beloved grandmother of Seth Geller (Ana), Jeremy Geller (Allison), and Taibi Mastelse (Erik), and great-grandmother of Nicole Ebaugh, Victoria Ebaugh, Irvie Preston, and Sophie Geller. Services today at noon at Plaza Jewish Community Chapel, 630 Amsterdam Ave. (91st).
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 30, 2020