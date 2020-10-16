ROSENTHAL-- Natalie Cooper, passed peacefully October 10, 2020. Daughter of the late Florence Cohn Cooper and Sidney Cooper, born September 25, 1946. She lived and loved more in her 74 years than one could imagine. Beloved and survived by husband, Sidney; children Evelyn Kaminsky (Edward), Elizabeth Max Traub (David), Nancy Rosenthal and David Rosenthal (Kerri); grandchildren Sydney Cate Kaminsky, Avery and Sasha Traub, Will and Emma Rosenthal and Ali Heitz; and brother Neil Cooper. One-of-a-kind and adored by all who were blessed to know her. Tributes can be made in her name to Memorial Sloan Kettering. She will be well missed!





