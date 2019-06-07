WILLS--Natalie. Natalie Wills, of Evanston, Illinois, died June 5 of a heart attack. She was born September 3, 1933, in Wallingford, Connecticut, the daughter of John and Lydia Cavallo, the sister of Louis and Celine Cavallo. She is survived by her husband, Garry Wills, professor of history emeritus at Northwestern University, and her children John, Garry, and Lydia Wills. She had four grandchildren, Siena, Elena, Garry, and Lillian Wills. An avid gardener, cook, and photographer, she traveled to many parts of the world, collaborating with her husband in his writing projects. A funeral mass will be held on June 8, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Sheil Center at Northwestern University.
Published in The New York Times on June 7, 2019