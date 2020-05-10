GANESAN--Natesan. Mr. Natesan Ganesan, age 92, passed away peacefully on the morning of May 6, 2020, at home in Manlius, New York, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Meena Ganesan, his daughter Dr. Usha Satish, son Dr. Ravi Ganesan, son-in-law Dr. Satish Krishnamurthy, and granddaughter Ms. Akhila Satish. He was the fourth of seven children born to Ayya Iyer Natesan and Sita Lakshmi in Needamangalam, Tamil Nadu, India. Mr. Ganesan lived a full and wonderful life. Born in 1927, he studied engineering in Mumbai, conducted ionospheric research in the Netherlands and traveled widely in Europe, the United States, and Canada. He married his beloved wife, Meena, in 1960, and raised his family in New Delhi. Mr. Ganesan worked at AMIL Pvt Ltd. for four decades, was a regional director of IEEE, and a chairman of IETE. After retiring as the director of AMIL, Mr. Ganesan immigrated to the United States to be closer to his children and granddaughter. While he lived primarily in Upstate New York, he had a deep attachment for New York City. His visits to New York City involved long walks in Central Park, where a bench is endowed in his name near the Chess & Checkers House, joyful brunches at Dominique Ansel and dinners at the Taj Pierre, where he celebrated his 90th birthday in 2017 with his large and adoring extended family. Mr. Ganesan was a gentle, generous and gracious spirit, always ready with a smile and warm greeting for the world. He enjoyed playing piano, watching Jeopardy, drinking hot chocolate during snowy days, ice cream and picnics with his family. He was greatly loved and loving, deeply respected and will be immensely missed.





