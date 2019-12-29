Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NATHAN HIRSCH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





HIRSCH--Nathan "Nat", Age 90, passed away peacefully at his home in New York City on Christmas morning, 2019. A profound visionary and lifelong learner and dreamer, he used his passion and generosity to inspire others professionally and personally. Raised in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, he was working in his father's millinery factory by age nine. He attended Needle Trades High School where he began his lifetime career in the New York fashion industry. After serving honorably in Germany during the Korean War , he began work as a tailor, then pattern maker and in 1951 he borrowed $1000 from his future employer to attend the Chambre Syndicale in Paris, along with classmates Yves St. Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, and Fernando Sanchez. Self-educated, optimistic, and resilient, he built and lead Gallery, a leading and innovative outerwear company for women and children. As Gallery thrived, he pursued apparel production in South Korea in the early 1970s, helping to introduce the Korean apparel manufacturing industry to the US market. Until retiring in 2012, he was Chairman and CEO as well as a mentor and astute businessman. Nat relished every minute of life. He had a deep appreciation for beauty and was a talented designer, world traveler, and enthusiastic amateur architect. One could find him sitting in Central Park, sketching new designs as he was inspired by the passersby. He loved to dance to Ella Fitzgerald with his granddaughter Carolyn. An avid reader of the Times, Nat would call his grandchildren Daniel, Carolyn, and Michael to come to his home to discuss articles. They will remember him sitting with all of New York behind him. We will be forever enriched by knowing and dedicating ourselves to loving and understanding him. He will always be present in our thoughts and our family. He is survived by his son Ken (Jane Gittelson), grandchildren Daniel, Carolyn, and Michael, his son Steven and his grandchildren Devin and Amelia. Funeral services private. We gratefully acknowledge Emelda Pierre, Cavalry Hospice, Weill Cornell Medical Center. Donations in Nathan's memory may be made to Weill Cornell Medical Center & Cavalry Hospice Care. Published in The New York Times on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

