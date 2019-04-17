SHENKER--Nathan. The Board of Directors and staff of Met Council on Jewish Poverty mourn the passing of Nathan Shenker. Nathan was the father of our past President and current board member Joseph Shenker, who has been an active supporter, trustee, and advocate for the poor for many years. We extend our deepest sympathies to Joseph and the entire Shenker family during their time of loss. Joseph Allerhand, Co-President, Benjamin Tisch, Co-President, Richard Mack, Chair, David G. Greenfield, CEO, Met Council On Jewish Poverty
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 17, 2019