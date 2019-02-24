Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NATHANIEL FLOYD. View Sign

FLOYD--Nathaniel Maclyn. Nathaniel Maclyn Floyd of Lakeville, CT died on February 15, 2019. He was born in New York City and grew up in San Francisco and Menlo Park, before moving to Greenwich, CT when he was 12. He graduated from the Brunswick School '56, The Hotchkiss School '59, and Princeton University '64. He received an MA from The New School and a PhD from Yeshiva University, both in psychology. Nathaniel was an athlete, scholar, and American folk art aficionado. He served on the Salisbury Housing Committee and the board of the New England Carousel Museum. At Princeton, Nathaniel majored in English Literature developing a love for literary criticism. Billy Budd: A Psychological Autopsy was published in American Imago. At Princeton, Nat was a member of Cap and Gown Club. He was proud of setting a school scoring record in basketball at Hotchkiss and playing with Bill Bradley on the varsity basketball team as a freshman at Princeton. Dr. Floyd retired as a psychologist with Southern Westchester BOCES in 2016. A nationally recognized expert on bullying, he lectured and trained administrators, teachers and staff in bullying prevention strategies. A true renaissance man with wide areas of expertise; he was a Melville scholar, and possessed an extensive collection of antique weathervanes and decoys. Nathaniel is survived by his brother, Bill, his wife, Germaine Rousseau DiPaolo Floyd, and eight stepchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Hotchkiss Chapel on Sunday March 24 at 2pm. Memorial gifts in Nathaniel's name may be sent to The Hotchkiss School (11 Interlaken Road, Lakeville, CT 06039) where they will be used for financial aid.



