NATHANIEL LEHRMAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NATHANIEL LEHRMAN.
Service Information
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
The Amsterdam
Port Washington, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

LEHRMAN--Nathaniel S., M.D., F.A.P.A. 96, former Clinical Director, Kingsboro Psychiatric Center, brilliant psychiatrist, activist, musician, widower of Emily R. Lehrman, beloved father of Leonard (Helene Williams Spierman), Paul (Sharon Kennedy), Betty (David Schwartz); grandfather of Alison and Laura Schwartz; died January 19 in his sleep at The Amsterdam, Port Washington. On January 24: Memorial at Amsterdam, 10:30am; funeral at Gutterman's, Woodbury, 1pm. Burial in New Montefiore. Tireless advocate for talking therapies, continuity of care, and social justice, authored 175 published articles. Contributions welcome in his name to Planned Parenthood, , and Prof. Edgar H. Lehrman Memorial Foundation for Ethics, Religion, Science & the Arts, 33 Court St., Valley Stream, NY 11580.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.