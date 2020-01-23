LEHRMAN--Nathaniel S., M.D., F.A.P.A. 96, former Clinical Director, Kingsboro Psychiatric Center, brilliant psychiatrist, activist, musician, widower of Emily R. Lehrman, beloved father of Leonard (Helene Williams Spierman), Paul (Sharon Kennedy), Betty (David Schwartz); grandfather of Alison and Laura Schwartz; died January 19 in his sleep at The Amsterdam, Port Washington. On January 24: Memorial at Amsterdam, 10:30am; funeral at Gutterman's, Woodbury, 1pm. Burial in New Montefiore. Tireless advocate for talking therapies, continuity of care, and social justice, authored 175 published articles. Contributions welcome in his name to Planned Parenthood, , and Prof. Edgar H. Lehrman Memorial Foundation for Ethics, Religion, Science & the Arts, 33 Court St., Valley Stream, NY 11580.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 23, 2020