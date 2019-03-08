LIJAVETZKY- Naum Teplitzky. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Naum Teplitzky Lijavetzky. His legacy continues with the invaluable work of his daughter Jacky Teplitzky, a dear friend and UJA board member. We extend our condolences to the entire family. Jeffrey A. Schoenfeld, President; Robert S. Kapito, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 8, 2019