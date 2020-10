Or Copy this URL to Share

BRAMWELL--Neil David. 88, died September 30, 2020. Of Arlington, VA and New York, NY. He was the beloved father of Adam Bramwell and Margaret Doyle; daughter-in-law, Laurie Syms Bramwell; son-in-law, David Doyle; grandchildren, Patrick, Christopher, and Katharine Doyle; and former spouses Pat Hall and Bess Nicholas.





