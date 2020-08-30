NEIL ELLIOTT

ELLIOTT--Neil. Child actor, Air Force veteran, war correspondent, Hollywood screenwriter, author, political heavy, Cook County Sheriff, real estate developer and all around great guy, died September 4, 2015. His family and friends miss him and think of him fondly (well, usually). His motto was "Good works don't cost; they pay," and his generosity will long be remembered. Neil was a child actor on radio for all the Chicago soap operas and evening adventures of the 1940s and 50s. He appeared in countless roles over 40 years on television and the stage. He published novels, non-fiction, and hundreds of magazine articles. His stories were translated into 11 languages. He served as a tail gunner and meteorologist in the Air Force during the Korean War. During the Vietnam War he was embedded with the First Marine Division as a correspondent. He left Vietnam in 1967 and was on his way home to the United States but made a stop in Tahiti, where he met his first wife, Kathleen. They married in Chicago, and a couple of years later he switched from writing to real estate. He owned and managed several properties around Chicago and the suburbs. He also enjoyed his role as a Cook County Deputy Sheriff during that time. Kathleen died in 1985. He married his second love, Kit, in 1986. Kit and Neil met playing soccer and soon discovered they enjoyed the same authors, books, and poetry. They bought a home with a great porch swing in Evanston, where they spent the next 29 years dancing and raising their children. He loved his work and often said he was not officially "retired" since you have to have a job to retire. In his later years he kept busy writing his memoirs and mentoring young men who were interested in real estate. An avid soccer player into his 70s, his family imagines that he is once again playing and running the full field. As a matter of fact, he just scored a goal, and his team won.





