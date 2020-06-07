KUTIN--Neil David, MD, FACS, FAAP. August 5, 1945 - June 4, 2020. Dr. Kutin passed away at his home in Chestnut Hill, MA, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was born in Brooklyn, and spent most of his life in the New York area. He received his AB from Columbia in 1966 and his MD from NYU in 1970. Dr. Kutin was a pediatric surgeon. He worked at NYU School of Medicine, and then spent the bulk of his career in private practice, working primarily at North Shore University Hospital and Long Island Jewish Medical Center. He saved countless children's lives. Neil is survived by his wife Marilyn; his brother Lawrence Kutin; his sons, Samuel Kutin and his wife Judith, and Joshua Kutin and his wife Chana; and his grandchildren Amalia, Daniel, Abigail, Shira, Rachel, and Paula. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his calm strength, and his devotion to Jewish causes. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by Levine Chapels, Brookline, MA www.levinechapel.com
Published in New York Times on Jun. 7, 2020.