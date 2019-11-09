Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nelson Roberto Landrieu. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1949 - 2019

Nelson Roberto Landrieu (July 6, 1949 – October 30, 2019).

Nelson R. Landrieu, 70, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Hackensack Meridian Hospital in New Jersey.

Born on July 6th, 1949, in Montevideo Uruguay, he was the son of the late Roberto P. and Zulema M. Landrieu.

Nelson immigrated to the United States in 1969 pursuing his life dreams. In 1972, he graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts of New York.

As an actor Nelson starred in over 200 theatrical, television and film productions in the United States, Spain, Puerto Rico, Ecuador, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Costa Rica. During a fruitful and distinguished acting career Nelson "played various roles opposite to America's top leading actors such as: Harrison Ford "Random Hearts", Nicole Kidman "The Interpreter," and many others such as Billy Crudup, Jennifer Connelly, and Keanu Reeves.

He is survived by his loving wife Marta Garcia, his son Pablo and his wife Josefina Landrieu of Minneapolis, MN and daughter Laura Landrieu of Spring Hill, FL, grand children Evelynne and Felicia of Spring Hill FL, and Tomas and Mia of Minneapolis, MN and his sister, Marta Landrieu.

Nelson is preceded in his death by his father Roberto and mother Zulema.

According to a statement issued by Libertad Guerra, current chair of the Board of the Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural & Educational Center: "Nelson represents a golden age of hope, when the spirit of self-determination was a way forward; when our common spaces were something that you could work to improve for the benefit of all. Especially for Puerto Rican and Latino artists, for whom little was given and at a time and place where they had little power, the ability to find and seize space was this grand opportunity to empower our community. Nelson Landrieu, a working actor and director originally from Uruguay, gave his time and his heart to build a theatre -Teatro LATEA-, and The Clemente; both of which stand to this day because of his efforts."

Memorial services will be held at Teatro LATEA (107 Suffolk St, New York, NY 10002), on Sunday November 10th, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to his family at

https://www.gofundme.com/f/nelson-l

