NESBITT GARMENDIA

Or Copy this URL to Share

GARMENDIA--Nesbitt A., on October 13, 2020. Retired Architect Nesbitt A. Gamendia Architects. Beloved husband of the late Mickey (Maxwell). Loving father of David (Joan, deceased) and the late Bruce. Cherished grandfather of Kimberly Wilkerson (Christopher), Stacey Garmendia and Kelsey Gegan (James, Jr.). Dearest great-grandfather of Athena, Ares, Aliya, Navi, Alarick, Davyn and Hendrix. Graveside service with Military Honors will be conducted at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11am. Funeral services have been entrusted to Edward D. Lynch Funeral Home, Sun-nyside, NY.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store