BIRNBACH--Dr. Nettie. Dr. Nettie Birnbach (nee Sodikow) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Born March 2, 1926, to the late Fred and Sophie (Pomerantz) Sodikow. Dr. Birnbach was a graduate of Kings County School of Nursing in Brooklyn, New York. A dedicated nurse, Dr. Birnbach returned to school in her 40's earning a Bachelors in Nursing (cum laude) from Molloy College in Rockville Centre, NY, and a Masters in Nursing Education and a Doctorate of Education from Columbia University's Teachers College. She is Professor Emeritus at the College of Nursing, State University of New York at Brooklyn, where she assisted in the development of a clinical Master's Degree program in Nursing. She was President of the New York State Nurses Association (1991-93). She was President of the American Association for the History of Nursing (1998-2000) and was inducted into the American Nurses Association Hall of Fame in 2010. A four-generation life member of Hadassah, Birnbach served on the National Board in 2003. Proudest of her family, Nettie was married to Marvin, the love of her life, for 54 years before his death in 1976. Surviving are her three daughters Sarah Sheila Birnbach (Jake Guttmann) of Rockville, MD, Lois Wolf (Bill Hall) of Fairport, NY, and Jane Birnbach of Wilmington, NC. In addition, she is lovingly remembered by six grandchildren and 10 great-grand- children. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Nettie Birnbach Endowed Scholarship for Piano Education at Lynn University, 3601 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton, FL 33431; Congregation Beth El, 8215 Old Georgetown Rd., Bethesda, MD 20814; or SECU Lakeside Reserve, 811 Martin St., Wilmington, NC 28401.



