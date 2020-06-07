GODNICK--Newton Everett, of Princeton Jct., NJ, died peacefully on May 30 at the age of 94. Newton is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Sherley; daughters, Jenny (Deb Karvelas) and Stacy (Lisa Perricone); son, Michael (Steven Cohen deceased); sister, Hermine Basnight; niece, Beatrice Basnight; nephews, Jim Basnight and Sam Basnight (deceased); sister-in-law, Flora Atkins; brother-in-law, Thurston Atkins; and many cousins, colleagues and friends. He was special to all who knew and loved him. At Newton's request, no services will be held. Donations in his memory may be made to The Nature Conservancy (nature.org).
Published in New York Times on Jun. 7, 2020.