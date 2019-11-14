DeMARCO--Nicholas J., age 73, died peacefully at home with his loving family at his side on November 10, 2019. Survived by his wife Anni, a son Nick, two grandchildren and predeceased by his daughter Dawn. Visitation will be Friday, November 15 from 3-5 and 7-9pm at the Lawrence Funeral Home, Darien, CT. Funeral Service will be Saturday, November 16 at 10:00am at Stanwich Church, Greenwich, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to honor Nick's life to The Bowery Mission, 355 Lexington Avenue, 19th Floor, New York, NY 10017, www.bowery.org/nick demarco. For more informaton, go to www.lawrence funeralhome.com.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 14, 2019