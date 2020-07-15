1932 - 2020

NICHOLAS J. AMPLO, Artist, photographer and father dies, July 12, 2020 at 88.



Nicholas Amplo was an artist of many talents. Nicholas was born at home in Coney Island, NY on March 24, 1932 to his mother Mary, where he thrived in the vibrancy of post-war Brooklyn. He attended Lincoln High School and excelled in drawing, painting and sculpture, winning numerous awards and art competitions. After High School, his creative drive determined his path and took him to New York City.



Nicholas attended Cooper Union and later returned there to teach photography. While studying at Cooper Union, he worked as a mask and airbrush artist at Quality Photoengraving and as a graphic designer doing package design and construction. He then started his own freelance photography business out of a loft on 34th Street & Lexington Avenue.



In addition to teaching at Cooper Union, Nicholas also taught photography at: New York Phoenix School of Art and Design, Kingsbourgh Community College, Queens College and Adirondack Community College. While teaching and working, he continued to produce countless works and photographic series and eventually complex commercial work.



Nicholas remained a true New Yorker throughout his life, living in NYC, Stony Creek, Glens Falls, and eventually Saratoga Springs, where he enjoyed pursuing his art, spending time with family, and handicapping the horse races.



Nicholas is survived by his two sons Christopher Nicholas, and Joseph Nicholas Amplo. Also son-in-law John O'Doherty, and daughter-in-law Angie Amplo, his adored grandchildren Nico and Mia, and ex-wife Lynn and sister-in-law Janet Davis. In addition, he cared greatly for his lifelong friend Dr. Robert Schenck, dear friends Elan Cheney and Eugene Tulchin.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family requests any donations in memory be made in Nicholas's name in support of your local public school's art programs.

