1992 - 2020

Nicholas Lee Brittain passed away September 11, 2020 at Mount Sinai St. Luke's hospital in New York City due to complications following a violent assault. Investigation is pending.

Born February 14, 1992 to Lyn R. Creel and Donald L. Brittain at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, Oregon.

He attended Mount Bachelor Academy and Mountlake Terrace High School.

Nicholas lived in Bend, Oregon; Everett, Washington; Lynnwood, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington and finally New York City, New York.

Nicholas worked mainly in customer service as a barista and in food service. Most recently he worked in a garden center. He was very interested in developing his software/web design skills. He was also a wonderful artist throughout his life.

He will be remembered as a sweet brother, friend and son. He was handsome, funny and kind.

Nicholas was predeceased by his mother Lyn Creel and his grandparents Roberta Ridgeway & Joseph Latta, as well as Don and Dolores Brittain.

He is survived by his sisters Stacey Tarvin, Sarah Baker and Katherine Creel, his father Donald Brittain, as well as a large extended family and many friends.

He will be missed dearly.

His remains were cremated and the ashes will be spread near his hometown in Bend on his birthday in 2021.

