1/1
Nicholas Lee Brittain
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1992 - 2020
Nicholas Lee Brittain passed away September 11, 2020 at Mount Sinai St. Luke's hospital in New York City due to complications following a violent assault. Investigation is pending.
Born February 14, 1992 to Lyn R. Creel and Donald L. Brittain at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, Oregon.
He attended Mount Bachelor Academy and Mountlake Terrace High School.
Nicholas lived in Bend, Oregon; Everett, Washington; Lynnwood, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington and finally New York City, New York.
Nicholas worked mainly in customer service as a barista and in food service. Most recently he worked in a garden center. He was very interested in developing his software/web design skills. He was also a wonderful artist throughout his life.
He will be remembered as a sweet brother, friend and son. He was handsome, funny and kind.
Nicholas was predeceased by his mother Lyn Creel and his grandparents Roberta Ridgeway & Joseph Latta, as well as Don and Dolores Brittain.
He is survived by his sisters Stacey Tarvin, Sarah Baker and Katherine Creel, his father Donald Brittain, as well as a large extended family and many friends.
He will be missed dearly.
His remains were cremated and the ashes will be spread near his hometown in Bend on his birthday in 2021.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sarah Baker

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved