RICCI--Nicholas Michael, age 71, passed away in New York Hospital on August 15, 2020 after a year long battle with brain cancer. He is survived by his adoring wife Linda Mason, his two devoted sons Jeremy and Ryan, his loving sister Kathy and four young grandchildren. All who knew him will always remember his warmth, his generous spirit and ability to spread laughter. He will be missed tremendously.





