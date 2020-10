Or Copy this URL to Share

SIOTKA--Nicholas C. Age 90. Loving husband to Loretta, he died peacefully in his sleep on September 27, 2020. He was Daddy to Annie and Renee, father-in-law to Matthew, and Papou to Catie, Sam and Libby. He was pre-deceased by first wife Joanne Sullivan Siotka. He proudly served in the Marines during the Korean War. He was loved and will be missed. Semper Fi.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store