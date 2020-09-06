1/
NICHOLAS STURGEON
STURGEON--Nicholas L. October 11, 1942 - August 24, 2020. Susan Linn Sage Professor Emeritus of Philosophy at Cornell University, loved the San Francisco Giants, Glimmerglass Opera, and Amtrak's California Zephyr. Chaired Cornell's Sage School of Philosophy 1988-1994, and taught ethics there for 47 years. With colleagues, Nick developed 'Cornell Realism,' which holds that true moral judgments are about moral facts constituted by natural facts. Arrested protesting Cornell's apartheid era financial holdings in South Africa. Born in Santa Maria, California to Galen H. Sturgeon and Anna L. Sturgeon. Graduated from Carleton College and Princeton University. Married Joanne Sanderson in 1966, and became a devoted father to Kit Sturgeon and Erika Drezner (Todd), and a loving grandfather to Sam, who all, with his sister Janet Sturgeon, survive him. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ACLU or devote energy and cash between now and November 3rd to rescuing our democracy.


Published in New York Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
