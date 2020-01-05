Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas Stuyvesant Fish. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1958 - 2020

Nicholas Stuyvesant Fish was born in New York City on September 30, 1958. He was the third child born to Hamilton Fish IV, of Washington, D.C., and Julia Mackenzie, of Montreal, Quebec. He attended the Dutchess Day School as a child in Millbrook, NY, and later St. Alban's School in Washington, DC, where he graduated in 1976. Fish attended Harvard College, earning his bachelor's in 1981, and in 1986 he completed a JD at Northeastern University. He earned partner in the labor-oriented firm Levy, Pollack, Ratner, and Behroozi in New York City and later worked at the general practice firm Meyer & Wyse in Portland, Oregon. In 2008 he was elected City Commissioner in Portland, where he served with verve and distinction. In August, 2017, he was diagnosed with a rare form of abdominal cancer, which he fought with determination for over two years. He died peacefully at home on January 2, surrounded by his family.



Nicholas Fish was a great lover of cities. At the core of his understanding of public service was the advancement of the quality of urban life for all. Mr. Fish drew inspiration from his family's long tradition of public service in New York State. He was a descendent and namesake of Colonel Nicholas Fish, who served at Yorktown under George Washington and married Elizabeth Stuyvesant, a descendant of Petrus Stuyvesant of old New Amsterdam (the builder of St. Mark's). His father, Hamilton Fish IV, served as a Republican in Congress from the Mid-Hudson Valley from 1968 to 1994. The young Congressman came to prominence when he broke with his party during the vote in the House Judiciary Committee on articles of impeachment against President Nixon in 1974.



Mr. Fish married Patricia Schechter in Peekskill, New York in 1989. Shortly after their first child, Maria, was born in Manhattan, Ms. Schechter's academic career led the family to Portland in 1995. Their second child, Chapin, was born there in 2004. Mr. Fish made his first run for Portland City Council in 2002 under the slogan "One Neighborhood Called Portland," an effort which, while unsuccessful, earned him the respect of the Portland community.



When a resignation on the City Council prompted a special election in 2008, Fish earned a majority of votes in the primary, thus winning the seat outright in the nonpartisan race. Among his most enduring accomplishments were the consolidation of the city's housing resources under a new, single bureau, and the completion in 2011 of Bud Clark Commons, a 130-unit residence for people experiencing homelessness. Fish also established important partnerships in the Portland Parks Bureau, like Harper's Playground, which models ability-inclusive play equipment and the Summer Free for All program, which features arts-rich family-friendly activities.



Mr. Fish is survived by his wife, the historian and author Patricia Schechter, and their two children, as well as his three siblings, Hamilton, Alexa, and Peter. A celebration of life open to the public will be announced later this month.

