FISHELSON--Nick Amster, age 71. Devoted husband of Sarah Jane Buck. Loving father of Eli Fishelson and Claire Fishelson. Son of the late Julia Amster Fishelson and Joseph Eli Fishelson. Brother of Ida Sue Fishelson and David Fishelson (Erana Kratounis). Nick Amster, as he was known to friends and the public, was a musician, actor, arts activist and co- owner of Cleveland music club the Beachland Ballroom. The Wooster native was loved by many and known for his kindness, benevolence and rock 'n' roll spirit. His passion was art and he pursued it with vigor and intensity. He recorded thousands of hours of music in Ohio, New York and Jamaica - all places he lived throughout his life. He traveled the world, but his heart always remained in Ohio. Funeral services are private. McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster is assisting the family. Contributions may be directed to Cinematheque, c/o Office of Institutional Development Cleveland Institute of Art, 11610 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106 or to NAMI Greater Cleveland, 2012 W. 25th St., Ste 705, Cleveland, OH 44113. Online condolences may be left for the family at mcintirebradhamsleek.com.
Published in New York Times on May 5, 2020.