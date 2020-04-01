Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicole Ahl Durbin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1986 - 2020

Nicole Ahl Durbin, formerly of West Lafayette IN, for the past dozen years had been living her dreams of residing in Brooklyn and working in Manhattan until passing away after a sudden illness on Friday, March 27. She was 34 years old.



Nicole matriculated in Indiana at the Purdue Lab School, Klondike Elementary and Middle Schools, and Harrison High School. The only exception was first grade in a small town near Hamburg, Germany. Despite worries about not speaking the language, she became fluent in 3 months and flourished, an early experience that reinforced her endless self-confidence. As a child she loved the YMCA Straight Arrow Summer Camp, and enjoyed Girl Scouts, softball, volleyball, swimming, and other activities where she could be with her friends.



In middle school she was introduced to the French horn, for which she developed a real passion in high school, playing with the Harrison Band. She also loved the creative arts and being in high school plays.

Before her senior year, she was fortunate to spend a memorable summer as a page in the U.S. Senate in Washington.



After graduation (2004), Nicole accepted a full scholarship to the School of Diplomacy and International Relations at Seton Hall University (South Orange, NJ), completing her degree in May 2008. By then she knew that she wanted to live and work in New York City, and was accepted into the New York City Teaching Fellows program, hoping to teach in public schools while also getting a Master's degree in Education. The crash of 2008 quickly ensued, however, convincing local teachers this was no time to retire and drying up all of the teaching opportunities.



Looking for work, she started out as a copy editor for a small software company in Manhattan. A mentor trained her in a new field, UX Design ("user experience"), ensuring that programmers' web pages were user friendly and intuitive for the users. She parlayed a real talent for this type of work into a succession of related positions, eventually working for Amazon before landing a premier job at Google in 2018.



Nicole became a fearless traveler, with a love of the exotic and exciting. In recent years she visited Italy, Mexico, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Japan, Cambodia, Thailand, London, and Hawaii.



Nicole is survived by her mother, Christine Ahl Durbin (West Lafayette), her father, Stephen M. Durbin (also of West Lafayette), her brother Brian (Indianapolis), one grandmother, Lorraine Durbin (North Bethesda, MD), and a large constellation of admiring aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as a close family of friends in NYC where she called home. While not due to the pandemic, her hospitalization occurred as NYC became the epicenter of this health care crisis. To honor Nicole's legacy, her family requests first that every person who knew her protect themselves and others by following social distancing and other strategies for stopping this pandemic. Financial contributions to support health care personnel and others in need can be sent to the Covid-19 Emergency Relief Fund (www1.nyc.gov).

