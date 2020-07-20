NIELS LAUERSEN

LAUERSEN--Niels H. MD, PhD, was a man of profound wisdom, global culture, and relentless generosity. Dr. Lauersen was a champion of women's health and a pioneer of reproductive endocrinology and infertility (REI) in New York City. He was a leading global expert on in vitro fertilization (IVF) and was invited to present on well-respected and popularized media outlets across the nation. He maintained a Park avenue private practice for decades, where he treated thousands of women and delivered an incalculable number of newborns. He founded the New York Medical Center for Reproductive Technology and was one of the founding members of the New York Society for Reproductive Medicine. He co-authored over 10 books on women's health and published over 100 peer-reviewed scientific papers and academic textbooks. Dr Lauersen's passion was relentless, his charisma was boundless, and his activism was tireless. His provocative personality stimulated the minds and hearts of people across the globe. He was committed to helping every woman he treated, regardless of her ability to pay. He felt all women had a fundamental right to conceive and give birth. Dr. Lauersen is survived by four successful children. His oldest is also a prominent physician, and all others are pursuing studies in law, medicine, and engineering, respectively. He is also survived by family in Danmark. He will live in their hearts and will continue to be loved and revered by many.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store