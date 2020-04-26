Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NIGEL LONGSHAW. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LONGSHAW--Nigel. Nigel Paul Longshaw, age 66, died unexpectedly in his sleep early in the morning of April 15, 2020. He had recently been diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. Born in Chipping Norton, England, Paul visited Princeton, NJ in 1985 on a lark and instantly made it his permanent home with his wife, Cille (nee Koch). Longstanding Princeton residents and lifelong travelers, their itineraries invariably traced the paths of revered architects. A member of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), Paul forged a 40-year career as an architect first in the UK and subsequently in the US, working with international teams to produce award winning, state of the art manufacturing facilities for leading pharmaceutical firms in the US and abroad. As a senior project architect and technical lead at Jacobs Engineering in Conshohocken, PA for nearly 25 years, Paul took particular joy in mentoring young architects, instilling the highest standards for design and construction practices. Beyond his passion for distinctive design, Paul will be remembered for his eclectic musical tastes ranging from Frank Zappa to Billy Strayhorn to Jenny Lewis, his talents as a photographer, his generosity, and his predilection for a proper English pint. In addition to his wife of 30 years, he leaves behind cherished extended family and an exceptional constellation of life-long friendships. His ashes will be interred in the Pardee Memorial Garden at Princeton Cemetery. A memorial celebration will be planned at a later date.



Published in The New York Times on Apr. 26, 2020

