Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
MACEWAN--Nigel Savage, a former resident of Darien, CT, and recent resident of New Canaan, CT, and Islesboro, ME, passed away on October 25, 2019, at Waveny Care Center in New Canaan. He was 86 years old. Born on March 21, 1933, Nigel was the only child of the late Ellen Wharton and Nigel Savage MacEwan. He is survived by his wife, Judith Sperry, children, Alison Scott and husband, Michael Scott, Nigel Savage MacEwan, Jr., Robin (Pamela) MacEwan and wife Fritha Pengally, Keja (Elizabeth) MacEwan and fiance, Christopher Young USCG Ret., and Judith's children, Michele Elliman and husband, James Fee, Jacqueline Leonard and husband, Robert Leonard, and George Beavers IV. Nigel is also survived by his grandchildren, Charles and William Scott and Judith's grandchildren, Lucas and Isabel Fee, Caroline, Anne and Robert Leonard, and Charlotte and Jake Beavers. After graduating magna cum laude from Yale University in 1955, Nigel served as LTJG (SC) in the U.S. Navy and then received an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1959. He went on to become President of White Weld and Co. until its merger with Merrill Lynch, where he became Senior Vice President of Corporate and Municipal Finance, President of Investment Banking, and Co-Chairman of Private Equity. He was an adjunct professor at New York University Stern School of Business from 1973 to 1975. Nigel retired at age 60 as Chairman and Chief Executive of Kleinwort Benson North America, a merchant bank in New York, NY. In later years, he served as President of the Tarratine Club of Dark Harbor in Islesboro, ME, from 2002-2008. An avid sailor, Nigel captained his beloved "Aurora" across the Atlantic Ocean four times. He was an active member of the Cruising Club of America, New York Yacht Club, and New Canaan Yacht Club. Nigel was also a longtime member of The Yale Club of New York, Tokeneke Club and Wee Burn Country Club of Darien, CT. Nigel had a love for the outdoors and appreciation of the beauty in nature, architecture, music including opera and chamber music, dance, sports, and the written word. He gave his time to his community through numerous professional, civic, and charitable causes. He devoted himself to his family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Waveny Care Center, Constellation Health Services, and other caregivers for their careful attention, compassion, and love for Nigel. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at St. Luke's Parish, 1864 Post Road, Darien, CT at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Boardman Cottage, in care of The Beacon Project, P.O. Box 1135, Islesboro, ME 04848, islesborobeacon.org/donate/ and Environmental Defense Fund, 257 Park Avenue South, New York, NY 10010, edf.org.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 30, 2019
