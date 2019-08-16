Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nils Holger Honold. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1970 - 2019

Nils Holger Honold passed away on July 20th, 2019 at the Hospital of University of Pennsylvania.



Nils was born on May 05, 1970 in Aalen and he lived in Berlin for the first 6 years of his life while his father was studying. He lived the next 12 years in Southern Germany and went to Dom Gymnasium in Freising and Illertal Gymnasium in Illerzell.



Nils briefly studied civil engineering and later law at Tübingen University. After passing the law examination in Germany, he continued studying, this time focusing on politics and international relations at Tübingen. Between 1999-2000, he was in the U.S. as a visiting student at Brown University. He earned his MBA at ESB Reutlingen in 2003. While studying, he worked at Daimler Chrysler and lived in South Africa for a brief period.



Between 2003 and 2016, Nils worked at SMS-Group GmbH, starting as a Project Manager where he spent extensive time in China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Brazil. In 2007, he relocated to Pittsburgh, PA to start up SMS Meer Service Inc., one of the SMS-Group companies, as the Vice President of Operations. He married his partner of 6 years, Pinar Yildirim, in 2014 and had two children, Ansel and Alin, born in 2015 and 2017. In 2016, he moved to Philadelphia to be close to his family and became the Vice President of International Strategy at Communications Test Design, Inc.



Nils was full of life and love. He was kind, open, and generous to everyone and all. He adored his children and his children adored him. He was the best father anyone could ask for. He enjoyed traveling and took every chance to see a different corner of the world. He was an accomplished skier and he loved the mountains. He was an enthusiastic runner, a biker, and a gymnast. He played soccer, handball, tennis, and golf. He was a devout Borussia Monchengladbach fan. He loved Pink Floyd, architecture, modern design, and photography. He enjoyed collecting mid-century modern design icons. Among his favorites were Ray and Charles Eames, Verner Panton, George Nelson, Marcel Breuer, and more recently, his namesake Nils Holger Moormann. He had a thing for the Case Study House #22 in Los Angeles. He was the "textbook German" when it comes to recycling and Bundesliga, and the weird belief that station wagons are "cool."



Nils is survived by his mother Dietlinde, wife Pinar, son Ansel and daughter Alin, sister Maike, and nephew Moritz.



You are dearly loved and immensely missed, Nils.



"Was man tief in seinem Herzen besitzt, kann man nicht durch den Tod verlieren."



