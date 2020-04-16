NINA BALDUCCI

Obituary
BALDUCCI--Nina M., 91 on April 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Andrew. Loving mother of Marta, Andrea the late Dena and Ria. Devoted grandma of Andy, Lisa (Aurelien), Christopher (Susan), T.J. (Christine), Kirk and Donald. Proud great-grandma of Nina, Lily, Luca and Georges. Private interment will be held at Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery, Flushing, NY. A Celebration of Nina's life will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, 1201 Franklin Ave., Garden City, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 16, 2020
