FELLERMAN--Nina. Died peacefully of natural causes on June 25, 2019, one month short of her 92nd birthday in Yonkers, NY where she had lived for 56 years. Born Nina Simeonana Demyonova near Smolensk, Russia in 1927. She survived as if in a miracle Nazi Germany, marrying American Army Captian Erwin Kenneth Fellerman in Regensburg, Germany at First Army Hedquarters in 1947. They raised five children who survive her, Natasha Hubshman of Bronxville, NY, Kenneth of North Salem, Donald of Yonkers, Stephanie Fisher of Orange, NJ and Stephen of Brooklyn. Lt. Col. Fellerman, Ret. passed away in 1987. Her companion of ten years, Bertram Weal died in 1996. She leaves behind grandchildren, Alexis Hubshman, Jesse, Todd, Julian and Kaitee Fellerman, Sophie Fisher and twin great-grandsons, Grayson and Ramsey. Nina loved her many dogs and flowers, music and dancing. She had an unwavering faith and was a longtime member of The Village Lutheran Curch in Bronxville. We love and miss her. A celebratory memorial service is planned at Ferncliff in the Autumn.



