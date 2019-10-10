FLOWER--Nina Aime, 88, of Mechanicsburg, PA, died October 7, 2019. Born on May 9, 1931, she was daughter of the late Charles Vincent and Adelina Domenica (Belli) Maute, Brooklyn, New York. She graduated from Midwood High School in 1949 and Katharine Gibbs in 1951. Nina began her career at the Advertising Council, New York. She then left the Council in 1962 to raise her son and then returned in 1978 retiring as a Vice President of the Council in 1993. She was the widow of Richard E. Flower. Surviving are a son and his wife, Jonathan R. and Maureen M. Flower of Mechanicsburg, PA; a sister, Charlene Sedgwick of Charlottesville, VA; three grandchildren, Alexander, Samuel and Chelsea. Private celebrations will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Nina's name may be made to the Central PA Food Bank (http://www.centralpafood bank.org). For more information or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.parthemore.com
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 10, 2019