GRISCOM--Nina. The Board of Directors, staff and artists of New York City Ballet are deeply saddened by the passing of Nina Griscom. A member of the Company's board of directors from 1997 to 2010, Nina was an enthusiastic and generous friend to NYCB. As the Chair of the Company's Special Events Ambassadors for many years, she infused our fundraising galas with her impeccable style, taste and elegance and helped to raise millions for NYCB. We will miss her good humor and love of life, and are so grateful for all she did for the Company. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to husband Leonel, daughter Lily, and her entire family.



