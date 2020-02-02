GRISCOM--Nina. The Board of Directors and Staff of The Horticultural Society of New York mourn the death of our dear friend and supporter Nina Griscom. Nina served as a Trustee from 2011 to 2014, and remained active as a member of our Advisory Board. She was a valuable member of our organization. We are forever grateful for the contributions Nina made to our organization, and send our condolences to her family and friends. She will be greatly missed. Jared Goss, Chairman of the Board of Directors Sara Hobel, Executive Director The Horticultural Society of New York



