NINA HILLGARTH

Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
London Oratory on Brompton Road
HILLGARTH-- Nina Pantaleoni, passed away peacefully at home in London, UK on August 28, 2019, aged 91. Always cheerful and thoughtful, her infectious smile warmed your heart and made you feel welcome. May she rest in peace and rise in glory. Nina is survived by her husband of 53 years, Professor Jocelyn Nigel Hillgarth, and her son Ted. A Memorial Service will be held at the London Oratory on Brompton Road, UK, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:30am.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 9, 2019
