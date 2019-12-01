SCHINDLER--Nina (Zuckerman). Our beloved Nina passed at age 84. She was a lifelong Girl Scout and the first and only woman elected President of the New York Chapter #1 of the Society of American Magicians, a position held by Harry Houdini in 1917. Nina was the perfect magician's assistant and got all the laughs in her husband's comedy magic act. Nina loved to travel and was a voracious reader of mystery books. Nina was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. In lieu of a funeral there will be a celebration of her life. She leaves husband George, and her children, Shari, Scott, Dee, daughter-in-law Arlene and five grandchildren, Chelsea, Daniel, Paige, Carly and Kobi, and a sister Lorette Zirker.



