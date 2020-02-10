Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nino Dante. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1933 - 2020

January 25, 2020: A well known Italian Tenor went to Heaven.



Born in Brooklyn, in the family home, Nino Dante, 86 years old, passed in his sleep, holding his husband's hand, Dr. Donald A. Kadlec. Together for 57 years, they led an exciting and eventful life together. A sorrow so deep it hurts to the soul at his loss.



Nino was well known for his charity work with the churches in Brooklyn, acting in the Passion Plays; and NYC he sang at most popular 'street festivals', but is best known for his records in Italian, and his recitals in Carnagey Hall, and the Brooklyn Academy of Music'. Known to bring the audience alive with the 'hip' songs; he also knew all the well-known ballads in Italian.



He lived in Brooklyn, California, Nevada, Arizona, and finally in Massachusetts; where his life ended.



Everyone who knew him, or met him, loved him. His magnetic personality made him the center of attraction wherever he was.



A true STAR has passed. His sweet voice never to be heard again; but he will not be forgotten. He leaves behind one sister, Angie, a close niece, Josephine who graciously takes care of his sister; and many other nieces and nephews



His starring role will be to all the heavenly bodies, but especially to our Lord forever.



A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Cathedral, Fall River, MA. Burial to follow at MA National Cemetery, Bourne, MA.



