LEMERT--Noah, died March 27 from cancer. He graduated from Wesleyan and Harvard. He worked as outdoor educator, math teacher, and letter carrier for the USPS. He hiked the Appalachian Trail and ran four marathons. Through AA he achieved sobriety 23 years ago and remained an active sponsor. His diverse life experiences led him to accept and love all mankind. Noah insisted that his life should not be defined by his illness. Instead, he was grateful for all the goodness in his life. His quick wit, kindness and generosity were visible to all. Noah is survived by his wife, Adrienne Brown, her parents Henry and MaryAnn Brown, his sister Anna Julia Lemert, his father and stepmother Charles and Geri Thoma Lemert, and his mother, Phyllis LeMaire. He was preceded in death by his brother and hero, Matthew Lemert. Memorial gifts may be sent to: Appalachian Mountain Club, 10 City Square, Boston, MA 02129.



