SCHEINFELD--Dr. Noah. Dr. Noah Simeon Scheinfeld, 55, of New York City, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on June 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Jacqueline Marie Didier. Devoted father to Maximilian and Thomas. Son of the late Ellen (Rothstein) and David Scheinfeld, brother to Joshua (Lizzy) and Moses (Rivka), and uncle to eleven nieces and nephews. An Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College, Noah was a scholar who loved ideas and knowledge. Noah received his undergraduate degree from Columbia College, his law degree from Harvard Law School and his medical degree from the Yale University School of Medicine. Noah was a recognized expert in the field of dermatology, and was board- certified in dermatology and pediatric dermatology. Noah was a prolific writer of academic articles, published frequently in peer-reviewed journals, and was often chosen as the editor or co-editor of medical textbooks including Atopic Dermatitis and Eczematous Disorders. He was regularly invited to speak at conferences on dermatology topics across the country. He was also a pioneer in the field of e-medicine. Noah had great compassion for the underserved, accepted all patients who came to him looking for help, and was frequently referred difficult medical dermatology cases by his peers. He was a recognized leader in the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), and had HS patients from all over the world visit his office in midtown seeking his help, often returning multiple times a year for treatment. Noah was the first to report the use of the biological drug Humira in the treatment of HS. He proudly served as the Vice-President of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Foundation. Noah was also an active member of the Noah Worcester Dermatological Society, the Dermatologic Society of Greater New York and the Manhattan- Metropolitan Dermatology Society. Services will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 12:30pm at the Riverside Memorial Chapel, 180 West 76th Street, New York. Burial will be private. Shiva details will be provided at the service. Contributions in Noah's memory may be made to the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Foundation: hs-foundation.org/donate/.
Published in The New York Times on June 5, 2019