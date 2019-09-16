Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Noel Deeves Robertson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1936 - 2019

Dr. Noel Deeves Robertson, Professor Emeritus of Greek History and Religion at Brock University, died peacefully September 12, 2019 at the age of 83 at James Bay Care Center, Victoria, BC. He leaves behind his wife Laura Robertson of Victoria, children Eva, Emily, Sam (Robin) and Isabella, grandchildren Alexander, Kieran, Norah, Maura and Eleanor, sister Gail Mihlenstedt and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.



Noel Robertson authored a large body of scholarly works, with an emphasis on ritual and the practice of religion in ancient Greek society. Among family, friends and colleagues he was known as a gifted storyteller and lecturer, whose talents were also bestowed on a generation of students. He read Latin, Greek, German and French and, throughout his tenure at Brock University, gave generously of himself in numerous leadership and service positions.



Born August 15th, 1936, in Winnipeg, Manitoba to Alexander and Isabella Robertson, Noel and his family then moved in 1940 to Fort William, Ontario (now Thunder Bay). Noel earned a scholarship to study at University College, University of Toronto, (B.A., 1958), where he won the McCaul Gold Medal in Classics. He went on to Cornell University for advanced degrees in Classical Philology (M.A., 1959; PhD, 1964).



While at Cornell, Noel joined an archaeological dig under the auspices of The American School of Classical Studies in Athens (1961-63). He met his wife, Laura Fahy-also a graduate student working on the dig- in Corinth, Greece. They married in 1964, the same year he completed his PhD and dissertation, 'Nemesis: the history of a social and religious ideal in early Greece'. In 1965, Noel was appointed Leyerhulme Fellow at the University of Bristol; Eva was born that year. He continued to teach as a post-doctoral fellow at Cornell; Emily (1966) and Sam (1969) followed. Isabella was born (1974), after Noel became, first Associate, then Professor of Classics at Brock University (1970-2002).



Noel edited 'The Archaeology of Cyprus: Recent Developments' (1976) and authored two more books, 'Festivals and Legends: The Formation of Greek Cities in the Light of Public Ritual' (1992) and 'Religion and Reconciliation in Greek Cities: The Sacred Laws of Selinas and Cyrene' (2009) in addition to some 80 articles and chapters. A member of the board of directors for the Canadian Archaeological Institute at Athens (1978-80), visiting research fellow at the University of New England, Armidale, Australia (1993) and Vice-President of the Classical Association of Canada (1994-96), Noel also chaired the Department of Classics twice while at Brock (1973-82; 1998-2001). He also served on numerous committees throughout his time there. Part of his extensive library was donated to the University of Victoria and can be enjoyed there in the Department of Greek and Roman Studies Reading Room.



