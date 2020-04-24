Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NORA MAE WALSH. View Sign Service Information Weigand Bros Funeral Home 49 Hillside Ave Williston Park , NY 11596 (516)-746-4484 Send Flowers Obituary

WALSH--Nora Mae (nee Moran), beloved wife, Mom and Granny, entered heaven peacefully on April 22, 2020. She was born to James and Delia on June 25, 1926 in the Moran farm home in Knock, County Mayo, Ireland. Throughout her life, Nora was strong, fearless and good-natured. She met each of life's challenges with her Irish practicality, and celebrated its gifts with measured joy and gratitude. She loved quietly but fiercely, and always led by example. In 1946, Nora made a solo voyage across the Atlantic to NYC. She was always a proud Irishwoman, and she became an even prouder American. Nora married Michael Peter Walsh, a Mayo man, in 1950. Together, they raised six daughters and two sons in Queens, NY until Mike's death in 1978. With scant formal education and widowed at 51, Nora saw to completion her and Mike's goal of higher education for their eight children. She worked as a waitress, supporting and guiding her children with unfailing faith, intuitive wisdom and incredible emotional and physical strength. She was often seen and heard on the sidelines cheering (or instructing the referees) at CYO, high school and college games as her children and grandchildren played basketball and many other sports. She proudly watched as they starred in plays, performed in music recitals, won awards, and graduated from colleges, as well as graduate, medical and law schools. Her life was directed by an unwavering faith: she was a daily communicant who prayed the rosary. Family was everything to Nora; as her children and grandchildren married, she lovingly welcomed the new in-laws and their families, and rejoiced at the ever-growing numbers at Walsh family celebrations. She will be remembered for preparing delicious Sunday dinners and large feasts where there was always room for one more at the table. Nora is survived by her eight bereft, but eternally grateful, children and their spouses, Katie Winslade (Bill), Bernadette Harrison (Jim), Noreen DiPrisco (Joe), Patricia Hauser (Craig), Pauline Montegari (Dave), Jimmy Walsh (Dawn), John Walsh (Rosemary), and Helena Gunther (Tony). A third son Michael died in 1959, 4 months after birth. Nora, or Granny, as she was fondly known, will be missed and lovingly remembered by her 34 devoted grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren. Her three brothers, Tommy, Jay and Martin predeceased her, and her sisters Delia McDonnell and Anne King survive her, as do numerous nieces and nephews in the US, Ireland, England and Canada. Nora was a beautiful and elegant woman who lived her life with grace and kindness. She has left an enduring imprint on the lives of not only her family but on all who had the privilege of knowing her. Nora's life will be celebrated at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Nora's memory be honored by donations to "Outreach for the Poor" at the Church of Saint Francis of Assisi, 135 W. 31st Street New York, NY 10001.



