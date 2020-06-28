NORBERT SWISLOCKI
SWISLOCKI--Norbert I., passed away after a long illness on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his home on the river in Grand View-on-Hudson, New York. Norbert was born in 1936 in Warsaw, Poland. In 1939, after the Nazis bombed Warsaw, he escaped with his mother to Vilnius, where they joined his father, a journalist, who was following the Polish Army. In Vilnius, the Swislockis were able to obtain one of the historic Sugihara visas, named for the Japanese consul, which enabled them to cross the Soviet Union and reach Kobe, Japan. They departed from Japan on a boat and reached Shanghai, China shortly before Pearl Harbor and remained there throughout WWII. After settling in Los Angeles, Norbert went on to obtain his Bachelor's, Master's and Doctoral degrees in Biochemistry from UCLA. Following that, he completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Brandeis University before joining Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where he conducted research on red blood cells and aging. Subsequently, he was appointed Chairman of the Department of Biochemistry at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, where he later became Associate Dean of Research. Although Norbert never hunted, he was an excellent marksman and made it to the Olympic trials in target shooting. Norbert is survived by his wife of 29 years, Jane Lattes-Swislocki, his brother, Arthur Swislocki, his children, Madeline Becker and Mark Swislocki, his step-children, Jain Lattes, Lisa Lattes, Abigail Lattes and Conrad Lattes, and his grandchildren, Adam and Max Becker, and Casimir Swislocki, Emma, Sophia and Ben Lattes, Anabel, Eliza, Helen and Angus Carter, Edwin and Emmett Hartlove, and Marina and Neko Thayer. He is greatly missed by everyone, including his dog, Bon Prix, and will be remembered by all who knew him for his wisdom, humor, intelligence, honesty, and encyclopedic knowledge of anything related to WWII. When it is possible to congregate freely, Norbert's wife, Jane, hopes to plan a get-together to honor him at the new iteration of the restaurant where they had their first date.


Published in New York Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hannemann Funeral Home Inc
88 S Broadway
Nyack, NY 10960
(845) 358-0573
June 28, 2020
